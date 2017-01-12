Campus Conundrums

The driver, a male student, noticed the pedestrian and slowed for a second, again as if they were also debating and then decided to keep speeding along. This caused him to almost hit the student in his path.

I remember being extremely nervous about what was about to happen, but thankfully the driver slammed on his brakes before any damage occurred. The driver was clearly upset and waving his hands in the air at the pedestrian who had the nerve to cross at a crosswalk.

Really though, what should they have expected? Pedestrian crosswalks are meant to give the student walking the right-of-way.

Crosswalks are not some place where people congregate so that when a driver drives by they feel better about the fact that they are not stuck walking to class in the snow.

I mean come on, people. Even if you are running late to class, is that a valid enough reason for running down another human being? Probably not.

I propose that we bring back the tradition of stopping for the pedestrian. Not only because it’s the law and we have to, but because the way we are driving and walking right now is dangerous and someone could seriously get hurt.