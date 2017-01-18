Battle in Bemidji

Photo by: Kaitlyn Kirchner | Photographer

The Bulldogs haven’t won a game since Friday, Dec. 9, but they’ll be looking to turn the tides when they take on the Bemidji State Beavers this weekend.

“I know everyone is kind of disappointed right now, but we’ve got Bemidji,” said senior right wing Gerald Mayhew. “They’re a great team this year so I think if we can start there and get two there then we can continue to roll and get some wins.”

The Bulldogs met Bemidji State four times last season, going 2-1-1 against the Beavers with just one game decided by more than one goal.

Ferris is 6-9-3 in conference play this year, which places them in a tie for sixth place in the WCHA. Bemidji State is in first place in the conference with a 15-3-2 WCHA record.

“They’ve been a good team for a number of years and this year they really seem to have it going. I don’t know what their secret is,” said Ferris Head Coach Bob Daniels. “Obviously they’re playing well and seem to be good from the net right on out. Tom Serratore is a great coach. I have a good feel for how they play—they may have adjusted— but they’ve always been a really solid defensive team and I would expect that through this weekend.”