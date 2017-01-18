Hard to say goodbye

People all over the country await the Trump administration’s takeover to see if he will live up to his campaign promises to make America great again.

But before Trump receives the keys to the front door of the White House, the current leader of the free world had to first say farewell. And there were some Ferris students who had a few final remarks of their own.

President Obama delivered his final address as president in Chicago, Illinois Tuesday, Jan. 10.

“I had in my mind that Donald Trump wasn’t going to be elected as president so I was not as active in this year’s election,” said Ferris technical and professional communication sophomore Dona’ Worthy. “Now that he is elected as president, I wonder how I will be affected.”

“This year’s President Election had the worst candidates ever,” said Ferris pre-law student Trevor Ulewicz. “Both candidates, Clinton and Trump, focused on problems that I won’t benefit from.”

During his speech, President Obama said, “For blacks and other minority groups, that means tying our own very real struggles for justice to the challenges that a lot of people in this country face.”