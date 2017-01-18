How bad was your hangover?

Anonymous Ferris students sound off on the morning after New Year's Eve

Posted by on January 18, 2017 in Lifestyles.

“Putting something in my stomach felt good and I know it saved me a little from my hangover I knew I was going to have the next day.”

“I had more than enough to drink that night. At midnight I turned up because I was finally 21 and the drinks just kept coming.”

 

“The next morning I just had to pop some Aspirin and be on my way. I know my actions have consequences. Besides, I have drank more than I did last night.”

“It was a fun night. I had about 5 shots and then I’m not sure about the rest.”

“I don’t need a party to get drunk. After about 6 shots of Jack, I decided I was just going to have Jack and Coke.”

“I probably had like 20 drink/shots during the night. It was lit. A lot of my guy friends were buying me drinks as well.”