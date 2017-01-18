Impersonating the President

Ferris Student Government Treasurer Patrick Maloney received an email Thursday, Dec. 8, from president@gmail.com requesting an undisclosed amount of money through a wire transfer.

The email was allegedly signed by the Ferris Student Government President Josh Olszewski.

After receiving the email, Maloney contacted Olszewski asking what the email was about and if funds still needed to be transferred.

Olszewski said he had not requested a transfer of funds through email or at all.

Olszewski filed a report with Sergeant Tim Jacobs from the Ferris Department of Public Safety (DPS).

It appears that whoever sent the email used the president@gmail.com email address as an IP address to hide the identity of the original email.

“Sergeant Jacobs said they most likely found multiple emails from different schools and organizations and then sent a mass email,” Olszewski said. “I have faith in the student population, I do not think it was a student.”

According to Olszewski and DPS, the email was most likely sent from a foreign country.

Olszewski says that it was not a very sophisticated approach due to its vagueness and how poorly the English was written.