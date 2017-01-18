Lions and tigers and emails, oh my!

When students come to Ferris, they are given a school email that they use to contact professors, other students and be sent advertisements from all over campus.

Regularly, students are sent emails from the Ferris State bookstore updating them on promotions, products and rentals. But what seems like harmless advertising, can be considered a nuisance to others.

“I think it’s very annoying. I don’t open them. They are just annoying,” said Ferris social work freshman Kendra LaHaie.

According to a study done by The Radicati Group Inc., the average person receives 88.3 consumer emails per day. This racks up to over 32,000 consumer emails in one year.

Ferris engineering junior Jeff Krager is used to receiving a lot of promotional email.

“I get stuff from a lot of different people so I’m used to getting a ton of emails,” Krager said. “Most of the time I don’t read them, if I know it’s nothing important I’ll just leave it.”