We are Pharm-ily

Submitted Photo

In celebration of National Pharmacist Day, Thursday, Jan. 12, Ferris pharmacy students discussed dedicating the next six years to juggling social lives, good study habits and time management.

Ferris first-year pharmacy student Kathryn Nelson has always enjoyed science-related courses. With her aunt being in retail pharmacy, Nelson became inspired with how her aunt interacted with patients and aspired to build the same relationships, landing her in the Ferris College of Pharmacy program.

“The pharmacy program here at Ferris is a graduate level program that provides the education and skills to mold students into professionals, who will soon be positively influencing the healthcare field as pharmacists,” Nelson said. “It’s nice to be in classes where everyone has the same shared interests and goals of becoming a pharmacist.”

Because she’s taking 17 credits a semester, Nelson discovered that studying each night and having professors who are always open to answering questions are the key to a lighter work load.

Ferris first-year pharmacy student Lindsay Cavanaugh has also experienced busy schedules and putting in the time, but discovered the joys of building relationships with other students and staff members.

“We are a big ‘pharmily,’ which is what we say instead of family,” Cavanaugh said. “The teachers have all been wonderful. They know their stuff and always want to help us succeed.”

Ferris first-year pharmacy student Brian Wheaton also described pharmacy students as very studious and somewhat nerdy.

Aside from making connections and friendships, the pharmacy program, according to Ferris first- year doctor of pharmacy student Cody Wise, is to pharmacists what medical school is to doctors.

Wise said that becoming a pharmacist was not his first choice. Since kindergarten, Wise wanted nothing more than to become a firefighter. However, when his high school no longer held the class he needed to follow in his family’s footsteps, this led him to the only other interesting class available—a pharmacy technician class.