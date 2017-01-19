Photo by: Keith Salowich | Editor in Chief

The University Center looked more like Las Vegas as more than a hundred students gathered for the Center for Leadership, Activities and Career Service’s (CLACS) casino night event.

The event was held last Friday, Jan. 13, from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Angela Roman, the director of CLACS, worked in collaboration with other faculty and staff to orchestrate the event.

“This event is to welcome back students and to get them doing something fun on a late Friday night,” Roman said.

Games including blackjack, poker and roulette were dealt by different faculty from Ferris departments.

Among the dealers were faculty and staff members from the Office of Student Conduct, the Office of Housing & Residence Life and FLITE library.