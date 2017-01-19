Drilling holes and dropping poles

Photo By: Jonny Parshall | Copy Editor

It was still dark when the 12 participants of day one of the First Annual Fundraiser Ice Fishing Tournament Series took to the frozen surface of Clear Lake just east of Big Rapids. Anticipation was high, the temperature was low and the ice was thick, with surface measurements estimated between eight and 16 inches depending on location on the lake.

The Ferris State Fishing Club’s first event in a six-date series was held 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.

Coordinating the events is Ferris construction management senior Jacob Otto who serves as vice president of the FSU Fishing Club.

“I would like to see it grow,” Otto said. “It was a good start for a first event.”

Participants were required to sign a waiver before entering the ice due to the potential danger of the activity, despite the likelihood of actually breaking through or drowning very low due to ideal ice fishing conditions. Still, the faint groans of the ice creaking from expansion can be unnerving for first-time winter anglers.

“First time hearing it, it takes some getting used to,” said Ferris plastics engineering sophomore Alex Liebetreu. It was Florida-native Liebetreu’s second time on the ice—his first being the night prior.