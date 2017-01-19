Off to the races

While most students can hardly stand up on slippery sidewalks, Ferris’ men and women’s track and field teams have already opened their spring season.

The squads competed in the Hillsdale Winter Opener Saturday, Jan. 7, with the men’s team tallying 72 points, which was good for third place in a pool of nine competing teams. Meanwhile, the women’s team finished in fourth place of eight teams with 61 points.

Ferris senior Emily Haynes took first place in the women’s 3,000 meters by clocking a time of 10:52.04 with fellow Bulldog Kathryn Etelamaki finishing closely in second place.

The Dawgs also showed well in the women’s mile run, as five of the top seven finishers donned FSU’s crimson and gold jerseys. Ferris junior Molly Emerick led the pack of Dawgs by finishing second in the race with a time of 5:27.68.

The men’s team also had a strong showing in the 3,000 meters, as four of the top eight finishers were Bulldogs, paced by Ferris junior Trevor Holowaty who took first with a time of 8:57.68.

In field events, Ferris junior Brett Allpow’s throw of 46-3.50 was good for second place in shot put while his teammate sophomore Cody Stilwell took second in the weight throw with a 57-0 toss, which reached an NCAA national provisional qualification mark.

Both the men and women’s track and field teams will next compete in the Grand Valley State Open Friday, Jan. 20, in Allendale.