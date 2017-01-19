On the Record

Sloppy drunk

Jan. 7, 1:55 a.m. officers assisted the city police with an intoxicated driver who was detained and lodged in jail. Two pot…

Jan. 7, 11:40 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle on Maple Street at Michigan Avenue for an equipment violation. A warrant for the arrest of the driver was sent to the prosecutor on account of them being in possession of marijuana.

Three pot…

Jan. 9, 10 p.m. officers responded to a report of marijuana in Miller Hall. The incident was handled by hall staff and two students were identified and referred to the Office of Student Conduct. Four…

Jan. 10, 10:40 p.m. officers responded to a report of marijuana in Puterbaugh Hall. One individual was identified and ticketed for possession. Get out, right now

Jan. 10, 11:02 p.m. officers responded to the West Campus Apartments on a report of an unwanted guest being on the premises. The suspect left before the police arrived.