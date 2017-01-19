On the Record

Smashin’…
Jan. 3, 6 p.m. officers responded to a two car accident in Lot 54.
… And crashin’
Jan. 4, 12:45 p.m. officers responded to a two car accident in Lot 37.
One pot…
Jan. 6, 5 p.m. officers responded to a report of marijuana in Brophy Hall. A warrant was sent to the prosecutor’s office for possession.
Always drive with protection
Jan. 6, 8:30 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle on Maple Street at State Street for an equipment violation. The driver was ticketed for not having insurance.
Sloppy drunk
Jan. 7, 1:55 a.m. officers assisted the city police with an intoxicated driver who was detained and lodged in jail.
Two pot…
Jan. 7, 11:40 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle on Maple Street at Michigan Avenue for an equipment violation. A warrant for the arrest of the driver was sent to the prosecutor on account of them being in possession of marijuana.
Three pot…
Jan. 9, 10 p.m. officers responded to a report of marijuana in Miller Hall. The incident was handled by hall staff and two students were identified and referred to the Office of Student Conduct.
Four…
Jan. 10, 10:40 p.m. officers responded to a report of marijuana in Puterbaugh Hall. One individual was identified and ticketed for possession.
Get out, right now
Jan. 10, 11:02 p.m. officers responded to the West Campus Apartments on a report of an unwanted guest being on the premises. The suspect left before the police arrived.
Run dude
Jan. 10, 11:50 p.m. officers received information on threats made against the university on Facebook. The suspect’s boyfriend attended Ferris and was threatening him as a result of his not responding to text messages in what she deemed an “appropriate” manner.
Five pot…
Jan. 11, 12:25 a.m. officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in Lot 4. Two students were identified and referred to the Office of Student Conduct for the use of marijuana.
Six pot…
Jan. 11, 9:50 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle on Campus Drive near FLITE library for defective equipment. The suspect was found to be in possession and was arrested and lodged in jail.
The Ferris State Department of Public Safety issued 250 parking violations between the dates of Jan. 5, and Jan. 11, totaling $5,150.