Sports Shorts

A tale of two jerseys

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. Bulldogs fans have experienced both while watching the men and women’s Ferris basketball seasons unfold.

The men’s team has experienced unyielding success, currently riding an eight-game win streak on their way to a 13-3 overall record. Their most recent win came in dominant fashion when they defeated Northwood 91-59 Saturday, Jan. 14.

The women’s team on the other hand has lost three straight games and currently sits at 3-12 overall.

Both the men and women’s teams will be looking for their next win when they hit the road to take on Saginaw Valley State Thursday, Jan. 19.

I thought they won?

Ferris hockey recorded two consecutive ties with one coming against Alaska Anchorage Saturday, Jan. 7, and the other against Alaska Fairbanks on Friday, Jan. 13.

According to the NCAA, any game extended to double overtime or that ends in a shootout is considered a tie, regardless of who wins the overtime period or shootout. The team that comes out on top, however, is awarded two points in the standings while the losing team is awarded just one point.

The Bulldogs have recorded two ties this season as a result of games being settled by shootouts, four ties total, and are 7-13-4 on the season.

Athletic and academic

Ferris athletes do their best to shine on the field, but it seems that they’re also getting it done in the classroom.

According to the Ferris State Athletics’ Twitter page, the roughly 400 student athletes that make up Ferris’ sports teams earned a combined 3.17 GPA for the fall semester. Way to go, Dawgs!