BREAKING NEWS: Stabbing at off-campus Wal-Mart

A stabbing took place in Big Rapids, prompting Ferris’ Department of Public Safety to issue Ferris students and staff a series of three emergency alert messages in response to the incident.

The emergency alerts were sent out at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, and named Tylor Gerard Snyder, 22, as the suspect. Snyder had last been seen at the off-campus Wal-Mart on Perry St. according to one of the emergency alerts issued by DPS.

A fourth alert was sent out at 3:10 p.m. noting that Snyder had been apprehended by police. Students have been advised that it is now safe to resume normal activities.

Details have not yet been released on the condition of the victim.

Further information on the incident can be reported to DPS at (231) 591-5000 or to Big Rapids City Police at (231) 527-0005.