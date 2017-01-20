This week’s Top Dawg honors are awarded to Ferris sophomore wing Markese Mayfield for his play at Lake Superior State Thursday, Jan. 12, and against Northwood Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Bulldogs came out on top in both contests, first defeating the Lakers in a 111-103 slugfest before dominating the Timberwolves 91-59, and Mayfield played a key role coming off the bench.

The 6-foot-4, 208-pound Godwin Heights native scored 18 points and secured 12 rebounds in his 24 minutes off the bench against LSSU. Mayfield then netted seven points, four rebounds and two steals against Northwood.

Mayfield and the rest of the Dawgs will hit the road to take on Saginaw Valley State 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at SVSU’s James E. O’Neill Jr. Arena.