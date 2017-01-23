Frankie Ballard to headline Music Takes Action

Michigan-native country singer Frankie Ballard will headline this year’s Music Takes Action festival.

Ballard, 34, released his first self-titled album in 2011, which climbed to No. 33 on the U.S. country charts. Since then, he has released two more albums which have reached the top 10 in the U.S country charts including his most recent effort “El Rio,” which he’s currently supporting with a national tour.

Ballard’s most successful single “Sunshine and Whiskey” was released in 2014 and was certified platinum, having sold almost 600,000 copies in the United States alone.

Before Ballard takes the stage, there will be multiple opening acts including Ferris student artists that have yet to be announced.

Music Takes Action is a benefit event raising money for the Mecosta County Animal Rescue Coalition, which is the only animal shelter in Big Rapids. Donations can include money to help support the shelter as well as tangible items like cat or dog food or cat litter.

The event will take place throughout the day on Friday, March 24, inside Wink Arena.