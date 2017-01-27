On the Record

Old blue

Jan. 11, 11:05 a.m. officers responded to a report of damage done to a blue couch on the second floor lobby of Clark Hall.

Smokin’ that dope

Jan. 11, 9:20 p.m. officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in Lot 28. Two students were identified and referred to the Office of Student Conduct for marijuana use.

Someone needs a nap

Jan. 12, 12:20 a.m. officers assisted the city police on Grand Traverse near State Street with a disorderly subject being placed under arrest.

On the run

Jan. 14, 3:50 p.m. officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from Lot 46. A juvenile suspect gained entry to the locker rooms during a basketball game and took money and car keys. The suspect drove to Lansing before being located by family members and brought back to Big Rapids where a petition was filed with the juvenile court.

Reefer madness

Jan. 14, 11 p.m. officers investigated a report of marijuana in Cramer Hall. One student was identified and referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Headlights are for the weak

Jan. 15, 12:40 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle on Cedar Street near State Street for driving without their headlights on. The driver was found to be drunk and was lodged in jail for OWI.

Taillights are also for the weak

Jan. 15, 2:45 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle on State Street near Locust Street that didn’t have its taillights on. The driver was ticketed for possession of marijuana.

Whoops

Jan. 15, 3:20 p.m. officers responded to a report of a hit and run in Lot 39.

Shoplifter

Jan. 16, 9 a.m. officers investigated a theft complaint at The Market. The suspect was identified and admitted to the theft, and then was referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Deep trouble

Jan. 16, 3:05 p.m. officers responded to a report of marijuana in McNerney Hall. One student was a identified, referred to the Office of Student Conduct for possession and had a warrant sent to the prosecutor’s office.

Gotcha

Jan. 16, 9:55 p.m. officers investigated a hit and run accident in Lot 5. The suspect was located in Bond Hall and ticketed for failure to report.

The Department of Public Safety issued 306 tickets between the dates of Jan. 12 and Jan. 18, totaling $4,800.