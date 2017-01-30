BREAKING NEWS: Two found dead in murder-suicide involving member of Ferris staff

Ferris media production part-time employee Gabrial Harkins, 33, shot and killed his 48-year-old girlfriend Kathleen Blackburn before killing himself on Sunday, Jan. 29, according to numerous regional media sources.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Harkins graduated from Ferris in 2010 with an associate’s degree in graphic design and also served as the campus adviser to Ferris’ chapter of Phi Sigma Kappa from 2014-2015, in addition to his part-time work as a Ferris employee dating back to 2009.

The university will be issuing a statement including more details in the near future, according to Ferris news services and social media manager Sandy Gholston.

This article will be updated with new information as it becomes available.