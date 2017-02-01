Chat with the Chief: Super Sunday

There’s been enough strife, divisiveness and controversy for a full year and we’ve barely escaped January. We need football now more than ever.

Thankfully, the Super Bowl is right around the corner pitting the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons and it’s estimated that more than 100 million people will tune in to catch the action.

Right when America needs a healthy dose of distraction from all that is going on in the country, the NFL will provide us with a few hours of hotly contested competition.

Grown men twice the size of normal Americans will hurl themselves at one another helping to expunge the frustrations that come with these troubled times.

Of course, the NFL also has its issues with domestic violence and lasting brain damage, so we mustn’t dwell too much on the harsher side of reality.

Instead, we can expect the Super Bowl commercials to bring us some light through the darkness.

We’ll ride the Budweiser Clydesdale horses through an uncertain future and allow puppymonkeybaby to remind us of a simpler life. One in which getting the puppymonkeybaby jingle stuck in our head was one of our biggest problems.

A sports spectacle on the magnitude of the Super Bowl can help to unite a population, if only for a few hours.

During those fleeting hours, football fans won’t be conservative and liberal, or black and white, or Christian and Muslim. They’ll just be Patriots or Falcons.

It’ll be a good, albeit temporary, respite from the world’s issues even for non-football fans. They can always tune into the Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl.

After all, I have yet to meet a problem that can’t be solved with puppies.