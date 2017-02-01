On the Record

False alarm

Jan. 16, 8:55 p.m. officers responded to a marijuana complaint in Cramer Hall. No illegal activity was discovered and hall staff handled the incident.

Not cool, dude

Jan. 17, 4:25 p.m. officers responded to a harassment complaint regarding a student receiving unwanted contact from an ex-boyfriend. A warrant was sent to the prosecutor’s office.

Collision course

Jan. 19, 11:22 a.m. officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident in Lot 36.

You need those things

Jan. 19, 8:30 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle on Ferris Drive for expired plates. The driver was ticketed for the invalid plates as well as driving without insurance.

False alarm 2.0

Jan. 19, 9 p.m. officers responded to a marijuana complaint in Clark Hall. No illegal activity was discovered and hall staff handled the incident.

Knifed

Jan. 20, 2 p.m. officers assisted the city police with a stabbing that occurred at Appleridge Apartments. At 3:04 p.m. the same day, the suspected was apprehended by a Ferris officer on 205th Avenue, south of 15 Mile Road.

Going to get decked

Jan. 21, 1:30 p.m. officers responded to a threat complaint in Bond Hall. The victim reported that the suspect was threatening to punch them. The suspect was identified, contacted, referred to the Office of Student Conduct and had a warrant sent to the prosecutor’s office.

Shoving match

Jan. 21,9:15 p.m. officers responded to a report of assault outside the Ferris Sports Complex. Witnesses reported seeing a male and female exit the building and shoving each other before the female was pushed to the ground. Both were identified and referred to the Office of Student Conduct as well as a warrant being sent to the prosecutor’s office.

Zero hits landed

Jan. 22, 10:25 p.m. officers responded to a verbal argument in Lot 35 near the College of Business. No assault had occurred and the suspects were contacted and told to stop yelling at each other in public.

Rocking in Lot 28

Jan. 22, 6:20 a.m. officers responded to a report of a vehicle damaged in Lot 28. A rock had been thrown through one of the windows, causing it to break.

Lights out, bud out

Jan. 23, 9:15 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle on Perry Avenue near State Street for driving without headlights on. The driver was found to be in possession of marijuana and was lodged in jail.

See above

Jan. 24, 12:05 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle on State Street for driving without headlights on. The driver was found to be in possession of marijuana and was referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Conflict in Granger

Jan. 24, 9:35 a.m. officers responded to a harassment complaint between two students in the Granger building. The suspect was identified and referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

The Ferris Department of Public Safety issued 443 parking violations between the dates of Jan. 19 and Jan. 25, totaling $4,995.