News Briefs

Honors art show

For the tenth consecutive year, works of art created by Ferris’ honors students will be on display for students and community members to vote for and enjoy. Students can use any medium they want, and prizes are given for “Judges’ Favorite” and “Crowd Favorite.” The event will be held in the Pickell Hall Lobby 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Career Center Walk-ins

Career Center Walk-ins are part of the Career Clinics for the Spring 2017 Career and Internship Fair. Students can receive assistance with editing their resume and cover letter as well as getting answers to questions regarding internships and entering the work force after college. The event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, in UCB 121.