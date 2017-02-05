Photo by: Aubrey Kemme | Multimedia Editor

There’s a storm brewing on the Ferris women’s basketball team’s roster, and fans will have the privilege of watching “Hurricane Renee” for the next four years.

Ferris freshman guard Renee Sturm hit an efficient 14 points by going 3-4 from the floor at Northern Michigan and 3-5 while netting three free throws at Michigan Tech in the Bulldogs’ weekend efforts. Sturm also tallied four rebounds and three assists, and did not turnover the ball in that span.