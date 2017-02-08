Super Bowl LI

Graphic by: Sarah Massey | Production Assistant

Ferris optometry graduate student Kyle Kram:

Torch: What were your thoughts before the game?

“I’d say the Patriots. There’s never been a better quarterback-head coach combination as much as I hate to admit it. Plus, Brady has more motivation than anyone out there because of the suspension at the start of the year. They’ll come out with a great game plan. However, I do think it will be close.”

Torch: What were your thoughts on the halftime show?

“I’m not necessarily a Lady Gaga fan, at least not of her music, but I don’t have a problem with it, either. Beyoncé made a statement and there didn’t seem to be too much controversy around it. I’m sure this time there will be more depending on what she does just because Trump is the biggest cause of controversy there is. But she’s got the right to do it and more than likely I’ll agree with everything she does.”

Torch: What was your post-game reaction?

“It was almost unbelievable to watch. I can’t say I’m exactly surprised by anything Brady does, but that was about the most unbelievable Super Bowl I’ve ever watched. Not to mention the first Super Bowl to ever go to overtime.”

Ferris optometry graduate student Osbaldo Gonzalez:

Torch: What was your post-game prediction?

“The Patriots will win. They have a strong team and rooting for the underdog never works.”

Torch: What were your thoughts on the halftime show?

“I thought the NFL forbid her from being political? I believe if whatever she says, she has the right to speak her mind. Maybe by being an icon to many she might be able to spark something during halftime.”

Ferris business administration junior Jason Springvloed:

Torch: What were your thoughts before the game?

“I think Atlanta is going to pull an upset and barely win against the Patriots. I always root for the underdog.”

Torch: What were your thoughts on the halftime show?

“I don’t really care about the halftime show. That’s my time to get more snacks and get another beer.”

Torch: What was your post-game reaction?

“Atlanta blew it. Somehow the Patriots cheated again.”