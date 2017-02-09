On the Record

Cartoon by: Mikala Piller | Cartoonist

Flushed?

Jan. 25, 10:15 p.m. officers investigated a report of marijuana in Vandercook Hall. No illegal substances were found and the incident was referred to hall staff.

You dropped something

Jan. 25, 8:30 a.m. marijuana was recovered in the hallway of Travis Hall by hall staff. The owner was not identified.

Flushed again

Jan. 26, 6:45 p.m. officers investigated a report of marijuana in Travis Hall. No illegal substances were found and the incident was referred to hall staff.

Keep on flushin’

Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m. officers investigated a report of marijuana in Cramer Hall. No illegal substances were found and the incident was referred to hall staff.

Chill out

Jan. 28, 3 a.m. officers responded to a report of a disorderly subject in Bond Hall. The subject was a resident of another hall and was removed from the building as well as a warrant being sent to the prosecutor’s office.

Grow up

Jan. 29, 2:35 a.m. officers responded to a report of a minor in possession in Henderson Hall. The student was identified and referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Slide tackle

Jan. 29, 6:45 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle accident north of Woodward on 220th. The accident was a result of ice on the roads.

Wrong road, champ

Jan. 29, 1:15 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle driving on the sidewalk near Lot 39. The driver was ticketed for driving without a license as well as operating a vehicle on the sidewalk.

It happens

Jan. 30, 2:15 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle accident in Lot 57.

Counterfeit fail

Jan. 30, 2:40 p.m. officers discovered a fraudulent parking decal on a vehicle in Lot 20. The owner was contacted, ticketed and referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Forgot to flush

Jan. 31, 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of marijuana in Merrill Hall. The student was identified, ticketed for possession and referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

The Ferris Department of Public Safety issued 333 tickets between the dates of Jan. 25 and Jan. 30, totaling $3,820.