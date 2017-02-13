Valentine’s Day is for suckers

Valentine’s Day is a day for lovers to show their affections through expensive candies, cards and flowers.

Support for paying full prices on the holiday is waning, and many don’t want to pay full price for what they perceive to be a commercial holiday rather than a truly romantic one.

According to an article by the New York Post, 2017 has seen a $14 billion drop in Valentine’s Day spending, the largest drop in spending since 2009.

Ferris pre-pharmacy sophomore Samantha Cavotta said she and her boyfriend won’t be doing any Valentine’s celebration until at least Feb. 15.

“That day I don’t plan on doing anything because I have classes all day,” Cavotta said. “My boyfriend and I are doing post-Valentine’s Day, where we’re going to buy the 50 percent off Valentine’s Day stuff. We’ll do dinner at a later day.”

Cavotta said the actual day means nothing to her.

“Fifty percent off candy. That’s the sole purpose of this holiday,” Cavotta said.

Here’s a rundown of few inexpensive ways to spend Valentine’s Day: