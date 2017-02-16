Should you be shot for protesting?

By: Aaron Willmore | Guest Writer

Aaron Willmore is a transfer television and digital media productions sophomore student from Central Michigan University who is also seeking a minor in history. He wrote about the issue of freedom of speech through protesting because, “people often forget that you have the right to voice an opposing point of view. People should not be killed, arrested, or hit by cars for protesting,” Willmore said. Find out more about Willmore at bigohpow.cf

The Ferris State Torch posted a photo on Facebook Monday, Feb. 6, of six police cars and a message that read, “In the wake of national protests, a heavy, precautionary police force is present at the Ben Shapiro five-star event in the UC.”

The comments suggested that if you were not “friendly protesting,” you would be kicked out of school and receive possible jail time. I have heard frequently that protesters should be detained. There are people who say anyone who speaks out against the President or gather to protest should be arrested, hit by cars and even go as far to say those who protest should be shot.

Republican leader Dan Adamini from Marquette County called for another Kent State shooting Thursday, Feb. 2, on his now deleted Twitter channel. His tweet said: “Violent protesters who shut down free speech? Time for another Kent State perhaps. One bullet stops a lot of thuggery.”

This tweet was in response to the violent protesters who caused a disturbance at UC Berkley during a Milo Yiannopoulos event. Yiannopoulos is the far-right editor at Breitbart News and encourages white supremacy on college campuses.

When Adamini “jokingly” called for another shooting the world did not take it as a joke. The Ohio National Guard opened fire on Kent State students May 4, 1970, while they were protesting the war in Vietnam. Two protesters were killed and two students were killed while walking to class. It is not a joke to say one should open fire on protesters to stop protesting. It is a verbal attack on the citizens of this country.

Many on the right say that protesting the current President is un-American. They believe that those with opposing viewpoints do not deserve to voice their objections and opinions, yet, at the same time, these people were the ones utilizing their rights to protest back when Obama was President, only they were protesting with racist intent that was fueled by the current president’s claim that Obama was not born in the United States.

It is a fallacy those on the right have created, that protesting is un-American. Protesting is protected under the first amendment, freedom of speech and freedom of assembly. If laws were enacted where we could no longer gather in protest, then what would we say of true freedom of speech?

A protest is not something people are supposed to like. A protest invades your comfort zone, provoking you to complain. If you feel uncomfortable then the protest has succeeded.

People who are absolutely baffled by it accompany every protest. There is no right way to protest and there is not a way for everyone to just all find a way to get along.

People differ on many different things, and if we all got along then there would be no individuality. We would be bland forces who would never bring new ideas to the table.