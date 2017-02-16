Sports Shorts

Locked up

Bulldog men’s basketball has earned a share of the GLIAC regular season title after routing the Northwood Timberwolves Saturday, Feb. 11. Every Ferris player scored in the game with four scoring in double digits. Zach Hankins led the way with 22 points in the 107-71 road victory.

The Dawgs had a 15-game winning streak snapped by Lake Superior State Thursday, Feb. 9, when the Bulldogs were held to just 20 percent from the three point line in a 83-79 home loss. However, Ferris has positioned itself for playoff success with this rebound win.

At 15-3 in conference, the Bulldogs will guarantee home-court advantage in the GLIAC tournament if they win two of their final three games.

Dude, Where’s my broom?

With the playoffs fast approaching, Ferris hockey has yet to get a weekend sweep. Head Coach Bob Daniels has stressed the importance of getting six points in a weekend by winning both games. However, the Dawgs came up short again this weekend against Michigan Tech.

The Bulldogs beat the Huskies 3-2 Friday, Feb. 10, but were routed 5-2 the following night. Despite not being able to come away with six points again, Ferris is fifth in the WCHA with 32 points. The Dawgs are separated from ninth place by just three points so if they fail to win consecutive games, they could be out of the eight-team WCHA tournament.

Ferris plays last place Alaska Anchorage Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, when it could vulture points from a struggling team. The Dawgs have a chance to negate points from No. 6 Lake Superior State in the last weekend of the season.

“I just kept run-ning”

Ferris track and field competed at the Grand Valley State “Big Meet” over the weekend with multiple personal bests and top-20 finishes.

Twenty-two Bulldogs placed in the top-20 at the two-day event with personal bests coming from Sarah Utchel and Hanna Price. Utchel placed eighth in the 60 meters with a time of 7.95 seconds. Price placed 17th in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.5 seconds.

The top finisher of the weekend was Cody Stilwell who placed second in the weight throw with a Div. 2 national qualifying score of 58-10.75.

Other males to place in the top-ten were Jon Cook and Logan Hammer. Cook placed sixth in the high jump with a height of 6-feet-4.75-inches and Hammer placed sixth in the 3000-meter with a time of 8:43.50.

Emily Haynes-John placed fifth in the women’s 3000 meters with a time of 10:16.18 and Natalie Perry placed seventh in the mile with a time of 5:09.91. Two ninth place finishers included Hayden Francisco who ran the 60-meter in 7.33 seconds and the male 4×400 relay team which includes Lucas Harris, Nate Meyer, Hunter Redman and Chris Triffo with a time of 3:35.59.

Ferris will be in action next in Allendale at the Grand Valley Tune-Up meet Friday, Feb. 17. The GLIAC Indoor Championships will be Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26, in Findlay, Ohio.