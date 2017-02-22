Brownie points

Photo by: Tia Jane’ Oakes | Interim Reporter

Black Student Union (BSU) will soon host a bake sale to raise money for their recently reactivated organization.

President of Black Student Union Durshana Kirby said the best way for her registered student organization (RSO) to receive money for future events is through fundraising.

“Since we are a new RSO the Center for Leadership, Activities and Careers services (CLACS) office has put us on probation,” Kirby said.

The money raised from the bake sale will go towards future educationational events BSU will host.

“We are fundraising to try to put on events that will help students learn and grow,” Kirby said.

Ferris pre-digital media junior William Holden said events designed to help students better themselves will always be something he supports.

BSU has not been an active campus organization since 2012. Kirby decided to relaunch the group after believing students should be more knowledgeable about what’s happening in the world.

“I feel like the Black Student Union is an organization that can provide new opportunities,” Holden said. “Becoming a part of an organization is a step a student can take to become something on campus.”

Black Student Union has an open door policy. If you want to learn more, visit the Office of Multicultural Student Services.

Stop by the FLITE lobby 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, and Thursday, Feb. 23, for the BSU bake sale. Cookies and brownies are on the menu.