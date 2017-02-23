On the Record

These aren’t the droids you’re looking for

Feb. 5, 4:50 p.m. officers responded to a report of three people sighted on State Street who were thought to be involved in a fight in Merrill-Travis Hall. After further investigation, it was determined that they were not the same people and were released.

Busted

Feb. 7, 9:10 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle on Perry Avenue for driving without headlights on. The driver was found to be in possession of marijuana and was referred to the Office of Student Conduct, as well as being issued a warning for not having their lights on.

Wash your own damn dishes

Feb. 8, 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a harassment complaint in the East Campus Suites involving two roommates. They were separated by housing staff and told to leave each other alone.

Headlights are still for the weak

Feb. 8, 11:30 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle on Ferris Drive near Cramer Circle for failure to dim headlights. The driver was found to be a non-student in possession of marijuana and was ticketed.

Not slick

Feb. 8, 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of marijuana in the West Campus Apartments. One student was identified and referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

There’s one in every family

Feb. 9, 1:20 p.m. officers responded to a family dispute in the West Campus Apartments. They were given separate housing for the evening and a report was sent to the prosecutor for review.

Dope debacle

Feb. 10, 12:20 a.m. officers responded to a report of marijuana in Travis Hall. Two students were identified and referred to the Office of Student Conduct for possession of marijuana and damaging the posters in the halls.

False alarm

Feb. 11, 9:10 p.m. officers responded to a report of marijuana in Vandercook Hall. No criminal activity was found and the issue was handled by hall staff.

Pounce and bounce

Feb. 12, 12:15 a.m. officers assisted the sheriff’s department with a fight in at the University Parke Suites apartment complex. All suspects had dispersed by the time police arrived.

Another false alarm

Feb. 12, 1:20 a.m. officers responded to a report of marijuana in Travis Hall. No criminal activity was found and the issue was handled by hall staff.

Run, it’s the fuzz

Feb. 13, 1:40 p.m. officers responded to a report of disorderly subjects in the University Center, however the subjects vacated the premises before the police arrived.

Kerfuffle at the Quad

Feb. 13, 3:30 p.m. officers responded to a fight in the Quad Café. The suspect was identified and a warrant was sent to the prosecutor’s office.

Not even mad (anymore)

Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a disorderly subject in the West Campus Community Center. A tenant was upset with a maintenance issue in their apartment and apologized for their behavior.

Yet another false alarm

Feb. 13, 8:15 p.m. officers responded to a report of a marijuana complaint in Bond Hall. No criminal activity was found and the issue was handled by hall staff.

Domestic abuse

Feb. 14, 9:50 p.m. officers responded to a report of domestic assault in the West Campus Apartments. One male assailant was lodged.

The Ferris Department of Public Safety issued 391 tickets between the dates of Feb. 9, and Feb. 15, totaling $6,120.