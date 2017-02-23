Sports Shorts

Honoring success

The Ferris football and volleyball teams were honored Thursday, Feb. 16, during halftime at the men’s basketball matchup with Northern Michigan. Both teams enjoyed success this fall. The football team earned the NCAA Super Region Four Championship and the volleyball team earned their third-straight Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) championship. Players and coaches for both teams acquired a truck-load of awards throughout the 2016-17 season.

Parting ways

Ferris football is losing a second member of this season’s playoff coaching staff, as Assistant Coach Charles McEwen will be leaving for an opportunity to coach at Davenport University. Coach “Sparky” is a Ferris alumnus and has spent the past five years coaching under Head Coach Tony Annese. McEwen served as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for Ferris. The football program will search for a suitable replacement for coach McEwen during the offseason.

For the kids!

Ferris hosted a “Kid’s Day” Saturday, Feb. 18, at the men’s basketball versus Michigan Tech. The event included several activities for kids of all ages. The most popular activity was a chance for kids to get autographs from two Ferris alumni turned NFL players, Jake Lampman of the New Orleans Saints and Jason Vander Laan of the New York Jets.