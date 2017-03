The No. 1 seed Bulldogs took down No. 8 Hillsdale 87-84 in the first round of the 2017 GLIAC Tournament. Ferris will host No. 4 Michigan Tech 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the semifinal round.

Photo by: Aubrey Kemme | Multimedia Editor

