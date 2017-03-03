Can’t we all just get along?

Is anyone else slightly, well not slightly, but entirely sick of the constant arguments and Facebook berating going on in our country right now? I hope I’m not the only one.

I believe and understand in the concept of free speech and the right to express your opinion, but at what cost? Someone wise once said, “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.”

Where did basic human decency and understanding go? Somewhere along the line, people stopped caring. They stopped caring about how others feel or think and they started only caring about themselves and what they think. Even my own family members can’t seem to control the need to push their views on everything that is social media. All of the negativity has built up one giant question for me over the past few months… What is the point?

There are billions of people in the world and not everyone is going to think exactly the same way. In order to be at peace and live a happier life, it’s just better to get over that fact. It’s a waste of energy to be angry and opinionated all the time. You could be using that energy to help build positivity. Circumstances are different for everyone, and we may never understand why certain people think or feel the way that they do. That’s just how it is.

Can you imagine how boring the world would be if we all thought and acted the same way? It’s different viewpoints that push us to improve as a whole. The fact that individuals think differently should be celebrated, in most cases, and not condemned.

Accepting someone and their views is just being polite and decent to another human being. While it is acceptable to disagree for your own reasons, try to do so in a respecting way.