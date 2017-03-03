Top Dawg

Posted by on March 3, 2017 in Sports, Top Dawg.

Torch File Photo

Ferris sophomore forward Craig Pefley did everything he could to sink the Lakers’ ship in the Bulldogs’ most recent series against Lake Superior State.

Pefley played a hand in four goals in the 6-4 win over LSSU Friday, Feb. 24, by racking up three assists and scoring one power play goal of his own. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound St. Clair native also won 16 of 19 face-offs on the night.

In the following game, the Bulldogs failed to match the previous night’s offensive output and had to settle for a 1-1 tie. Still, Pefley played a role by winning nine face-offs and recording a shot on goal.

The Dawgs will start their postseason at Bowling Green State in a best-of-three series. The first puck drop is slated for 7:07 p.m. Friday, March 3, in Bowling Green, Ohio.