News Briefs

Sexism in advertising

Ferris social work professor Kathryn Woods will be presenting a lecture entitled “Sexism and Gender-Based Violence in Print Advertising” as part of OMSS’ 2017 Women’s History Month. This lecture will target sexist issues in print advertising and will allow students to get involved with a group discussion. This event will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, in UC 203.

Registration

Registration for the fall 2017 semester opens on Monday, March 20. This is for select groups only. Students are encouraged to contact their academic adviser or the Registrar’s Office for more information on dates and registering. The email address for the Registrar’s Office is registrar@ferris.edu.

Torchbearer awards

The nomination forms are open for Ferris’ annual Torchbearer award ceremony. The qualifications for each are as follows:

Torchbearer Award – For graduating students who will leave Ferris by Dec. 2017

Rising Star Award – For students graduating in May 2019 or Later

Outstanding Advisor Award – For RSO advisors

Five Star RSO – For any RSO wishing to be recognized as a Five Star Organization

The deadline for nominations is March 17 and forms can be found on Orgsync.