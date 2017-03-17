Sports Shorts

Running down a dream

Junior Jon Cok of the Ferris track and field team struck big at the 2017 NCAA Division II National Indoor Track & Field Championships in Birmingham, Alabama. Cok earned All-America honors in the high jump event, recording a 6-foot-9 and one half-inch jump, good enough for sixth place in the nation. Fellow junior Molly Emerick also competed, placing 16th in the 800-meter run.

Hammerin’ Hank

Ferris sophomore center Zach Hankins was selected as the Midwest Region Player of the Year after helping the Bulldogs to a GLIAC regular season Championship, a GLIAC Tournament Championship and the most wins a Bulldog squad has ever earned.

Hankins led the GLIAC in blocks per game with 3.9, rebounds per game with 10.5 and finished second in the conference in field goal percentage by shooting 64.8 percent.

Right down the middle

The Ferris softball team has been experiencing varied emotions throughout the past few double-headers they have played. In three of the last four matchups that the Bulldogs have played in they have won a game only to lose another. The team did manage to pick up its first sweep of the season on Tuesday, March 7, as they took down Quincy and Assumption. With a 6-10 season record, the Bulldogs will be hoping for a few more sweeps in the future.

Icing the Season

The Ferris figure skating team earned one silver and four bronze medals in its last competition of the year at the Skate on Wisconsin. The Bulldogs medalled in team and individual competition during the two-day event on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 in McFarland, Wisconsin.

Taylor McLachlan placed third in the preliminary free skate and Courtney Lyczynski finished the same in the juvenile free skate. Madelyn Albers took third in the novice free skate. Ferris took second in low team maneuver while the intermediate team took fifth. The lone Ferris dance competitor Kristen Krantz took sixth in the senior solo dance.

Ferris figure skating will be on the ice again in the fall semester when tryouts for the squad will be available to Ferris students.