On the Record

Back at it again

Feb. 23, 4:10 p.m. officers responded to a report of a hit and run in Lot 11.

Play nice

Feb. 23, 12:01 a.m. officers investigated a disturbance at the Rock Café. The suspects were found in Lot 39 and two students were referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

St. Stoned

Feb. 24, 2:50 a.m. officers contacted a suspicious subject at St. Paul’s off of Damascus Road. The occupant was found to be in possession of marijuana and was ticketed and referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Domestic assault

Feb. 25, 12:10 a.m. officers observed a suspicious subject in a vehicle south of Big Rapids on Northland Drive. After contacting the subject, it was ascertained that a domestic assault had taken place and the case was turned over to the Sheriff’s Department.

Double-whammy

Feb. 25, 11:40 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle on State Street near Maple Street for driving without headlights. The passenger was found to have an outstanding warrant and was arrested and the driver was given a verbal warning.

Bad kids

Feb. 26, 12:35 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle on State Street south of Campus for driving erratically. Two students in the vehicle were referred to the Office of Student Conduct for alcohol violations.

Don’t mind me

Feb. 26, 1:10 a.m. officers contacted an intoxicated subject reportedly on the sidewalk near the grounds maintenance building. The subject was identified, found to be a minor in possession and was ticketed.

Dude, let’s trash that board

Feb. 26, 8:10 p.m. officers responded to a report of vandalism to a board in Vandercook Hall.

Blocked

Feb. 28, 11:30 p.m. officers responded to a harassment complaint at an off-campus apartment. A student was receiving unwanted text messages from an unknown person and was advised on how to block the number.

Civil war

March 1, 6 p.m. officers responded to a civil complaint between two roommates in Bond Hall.

Slow down

March 1, 7:35 p.m. officers responded to a two-car accident on Campus Drive near Hallisy Hall.

The Ferris Department of Public Safety issued 516 tickets totaling $8,140 between the dates of Feb. 22 and March 2.