On the record

There’s a car there, pal

Feb. 28, 1:20 p.m. officers investigated a hit and run accident that occurred in Lot 28.

Time to renew

March 3, 2:35 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle with an expired license plate near an apartment complex on 14 Mile Road. The driver was lodged in jail for not having proper insurance.

Broken and stoned

March 3, 8:30 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle for defective equipment on State Street near Maple Street. The driver was found to be in possession of marijuana and was ticketed.

Failure to adult

March 7, 9:10 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle on Perry Avenue near Ferris Drive for defective equipment. The driver was found to have an outstanding warrant regarding charges of child neglect and was lodged in jail.

Oh yeah, that’s where I left that…

March 8, 6:50 p.m. officers assisted Ferris staff with a report of a lost phone in the Timme building. The phone was ultimately recovered and found to be misplaced rather than stolen.

Hit the lights!

March 11, 6:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident in Lot 33. The vehicle was found to have struck a light pole.

Also lost?

March 11, 9:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of an item stolen from a West Campus Apartment during spring recess. The investigation is ongoing.

Red means stop

March 12, 3:20 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle for ignoring a traffic light at the intersection of Perry Avenue and State Street. The driver was ticketed after being found in possession of a suspended license.

Green means stop

March 13, 10:10 p.m. officers responded to a marijuana complaint in Merrill Hall. One student was found in possession and referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

The Ferris Department of Public Safety issued 191 parking violations between the dates of March 9, and March 15, totaling $3,120.