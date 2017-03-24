Hail Mary movies

Everyone remembers great movies that revolve around sports like “Friday Night Lights” and “The Mighty Ducks,” but what exactly makes them so memorable? According to athletes here at Ferris, each particular movie has something special that inspires the audience.

Ferris softball sophomore third baseman Logan Fleming: “One of my all-time favorite sports movies is ‘When the Game Stands Tall’.”

“Two unbelievable situations happened to the team and what’s amazing is how they reacted. This movie really represents a team being more than just that, but being a family. Being part of the Ferris State softball team has allowed me to experience the same sort of strength and family comfort. So, the movie really hits home for me.”

Ferris hockey freshman defenseman Chris Allemon: “The thing that makes a sports movie great is how intense it is.”

“‘Never Back Down’ is by far the most intense movie out there. The storyline is so great and it keeps you on your toes.”

Ferris track and field freshman sprinter Hannah Price: “My favorite sports movie is ‘Remember the Titans’.”

“My dad is a football coach and as a little girl I watched it with my dad’s team. The message it sends about facing adversity is phenomenal. I still get goosebumps every time I watch it. It never gets old!

As for my own opinion, ‘Invincible’ with Mark Wahlberg has to be the greatest sports film of all time. It’s got everything you could want in a movie: a great plot, a comeback story, and a cast of characters that are easy to relate to.

Whether it be a sense of family, an intense plot or a sense of nostalgia that makes a movie great, one thing is for sure, a great sports film can inspire all those who watch.