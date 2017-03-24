News Briefs

Spring Food Drive

On Mar. 22 and 23 there will be a canned food drive held in the IRC Connector. The event is hosted by Ferris’ American Marketing Association in collaboration with Project Starburst. For more information contact Dominic Hasbrouck at hasbrod@ferris.edu.

History Quiz Bowl

There will be a trivia bowl hosted in the University Center in which teams of three and four will be quizzed on their knowledge of history. For the winning team, prizes include novelty history-themed sodas and a secret grand prize. The event will take place in UCB 203 on Monday, Mar. 27, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Spring Graduation Fair

Ferris seniors either graduating or walking in the spring commencement ceremony are invited to stop by the spring graduation fair on Tuesday, Mar. 28. You will have the opportunity to purchase caps and gowns, print tickets, and decorate your caps. The event will be held in UCB 202 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.