Photo courtesy of FSU Photo Services

Ferris junior Vasil Surduk helped the men’s tennis team have a happy St. Patrick’s Day by going undefeated in doubles through three straight matches and 2-1 in singles over the weekend.

Surduk teamed up with Ferris sophomore Nur Adim Ramdani Iswan Friday, March 17, to top the No. doubles team of Southern Indiana 8-4. Surduk also won his singles match that day, helping the Bulldogs to a 6-3 victory.

The Surduk and Iswan duo also rolled through their doubles matches against Rockhurst, then Lewis, in the two following days by winning 8-1. Surduk again won his singles match against Rockhurst, which helped the Bulldogs triumph over Rockhurst 8-1.

The Bulldogs also topped Lewis 7-2 to close out the GLIAC/GLVC Crossover weekend event.

The men’s tennis team will next see action at Lake Superior State 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, in Sault Ste. Marie.