Leading by example

Ferris State’s Entertainment Unlimited (EU) has invited a reality star from the show “Big Brother” to talk to students about leadership and team building.

Dan Gheesling is the winner of the CBS reality television show and was titled the best “Big Brother” participant of all time.

EU will be hosting the Five-Star event starring Gheesling 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the University Center Ballroom.

“This will be very beneficial to students because it will help them gain the knowledge they need to succeed in life,” said Ferris hospitality management program senior and Entertainment Unlimited member Justin Stevenson.

Since winning season 10 of “Big Brother,” Gheesling travels across the country visiting colleges and universities talking about the significance of leadership.

“School prepares students by giving them group projects and assignments,” said Ferris biology student Rebecca Tinsley. “Having someone who went through tasks with a team can put students in a more real aspect.”

In addition to speaking about leadership, Gheesling will share his recent book “Clean Your Own Mirror.”

“Dan was my role model during his time on the CBS show ‘Big Brother,’” Stevenson said. “I’m glad he’s coming to Ferris State University.”

Students can expect to gain some insight on how to create survival skills in tough situations.

“I’m excited to hear about some of the trials he went through and see how he made it out and became the winner,” Tinsley said.

For more information about Entertainment Unlimited’s Five-Star event, visit their orgsync page, which is accessible through MyFSU.