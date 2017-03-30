Sports Shorts

Hankins granted All-American honors

The 6-foot-10 sophomore Bulldog big man Zach Hankins was honored with a spot on the 2017 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Div. 2 All-America First Team after a standout season.

Each season, the NABC combs the country for the finest basketball players, this year granting Hankins with the honor after he led Ferris State by averaging 28.2 minutes per game, 14.6 points per game and led the conference with 3.9 blocks per game.

With the help of his team, Hankins was able to lead to the Bulldogs to their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance while also winning the GLIAC conference and the GLIAC Tournament outright.

McDonald claims Student Athlete of the Year Award

The awards keep flowing in for the Bulldog athletes as Ferris hockey senior forward Chad McDonald won the 2017 Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Student-Athlete of the Year award.

McDonald’s stellar 2016-17 season took place both on the ice and in the classroom, representing his team well for four straight years. The first Bulldog hockey player to ever win the award, McDonald helped lead his team last year to a WCHA Final Five Championship.

Over the course of 145 games in four years with the Bulldogs, McDonald amassed 38 goals, 46 assists and 84 points.

Football coaching staff bolstered with Rohn

Along with last week’s news of new Ferris State football Assistant Coach Steve Casula, the Bulldogs have promoted Dan Rohn to a full-time position with the program.

John is no stranger to the Bulldogs, as the longtime prep football head coach helped with last year’s Ferris State football season in which the Bulldogs grabbed a Midwest Regional Championship.

John helped with the Bulldog run game and quarterbacking in 2016 and looks to do the same now as a full-time coach.

John had a number of successful years at the helm of West Catholic High School with four state titles, three of those four being back-to-back-to-back championships.