Teeing off the spring season

Posted by on March 30, 2017 in Sports.

Photo by: Aubrey Kemme | Multimedia Editor
Ferris State women’s golf teed off their spring season with a sixth place overall finish in a pool of 16 teams at the SVSU Spring Invitational on Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19, in Georgetown, Kentucky. Ferris had a two-day shot toal of 662 shots on the weekend. The Bulldogs will next see action in the NC4K Classic Sunday, April 2, and Monday, April 3, in Blacklick, Ohio.