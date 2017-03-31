On the Record

Cartoon by: Mikala Piller | Cartoonist

You deserve better

March 14, 9 a.m. officers responded to a harassment complaint regarding an ex-boyfriend. The ex was contacted and advised to cease communication or face criminal charges.

Smoke, no fire

March 14, 6:40 p.m. officers investigated a report of marijuana in the West Campus Apartments. They were unable to locate the source of the odor.

Disgracebook

March 15, 2:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of harassment occurring over Facebook. The student was advised as to how to stop communication with the other party.

Driving blind?

March 15, 6:45 p.m. officers responded to a hit and run complaint in Lot 11.

It didn’t work before

March 16, 8 p.m. officers investigated a report of attempted fraud involving a student government account. A board member received an invoice via email claiming money was owed and that they must make an “urgent payment today.” No money was exchanged.

Crime doesn’t pay

March 17, 10:30 a.m. officers located a suspect with an outstanding warrant. The suspect was taken into custody and lodged in jail.

Keep it indoors, kids

March 17, 4:30 p.m. officers issued three minors in possession (MIPs) to a group of subjects on Michigan Avenue.

Weed, indeed

March 17, 9:50 p.m. officers investigated a report of marijuana in Travis Hall. One student was located and referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Mario Kart isn’t real life

March 18, 2:15 a.m. officers responded to a hit and run accident in Lot 54. Three parked vehicles were damaged and the driver of the vehicle responsible was located and ticketed for careless driving and failure to report.

Hit the lights!

March 18, 7:40 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle on Michigan Avenue near Linden Street for failure to dim headlights. The driver was determined to be under the influence of drugs as well as in possession of marijuana. They were lodged in jail as well as referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Only the Shadow knows…

March 19, 3 p.m. officers checked Allied Health after a report of a suspicious subject on the property. Nothing was located upon investigation.

Share hugs, not drugs

March 19, 8:15 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle for failure to yield to a stop sign. The driver was found to be under the influence of drugs and was lodged in jail.

Grass doesn’t pass

March 20, 9:35 p.m. officers responded to a report of marijuana in Merrill Hall. One student was identified, found to be in possession and referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

There’s no need for weed

March 20, 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of marijuana in Merrill Hall. One student was located and referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

It’s a parking lot, not a racing lot

March 22, 6:45 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle accident in Lot 61.

The Ferris Department of Public Safety issued 347 tickets between the dates of March 16, and March 22, totaling $4,175.