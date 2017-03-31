SATIRE: Horror-scopes

Aries: March 21-April 19

You’ll be on the receiving end of some March Madness when a deranged convict escapes from prison and makes your skin into a lampshade, but worse yet, your NCAA basketball bracket will be completely busted.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

You and your soul mate will find joy in the little things. Like your dick.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

The stars are willing you to dance like nobody’s watching. Yep, right in front of that window. Mmmm, just like that…

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Every 14 seconds somebody’s mom masturbates. Yours is due any minute now.

Leo: July 23-Aug. 22

Stop. Go clear your internet browser history now. Don’t ask why, just do it. Trust the celestial bodies.

Virgo: Aug. 23-Sept. 22

The stars predict that we’re all totally sick of hearing about your Spring Break trip, Katie!

Libra: Sept. 23-Oct.22

Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not after you.

Scorpio: Oct. 23-Nov.21

Your next dental appointment will take a sharp left turn when the dentist accidentally pulls out all of your teeth and replaces them with live gerbils without administering anesthesia.

Sagittarius: Nov.22-Dec. 21

Get that lump checked out. I know it’s embarrassing, but early detection is the difference between life and death, damn it.

Capricorn: Dec. 22-Jan.19

You’re the friend that everyone in your group of friends talks about behind your back. It’s time to exact revenge.

Aquarius: Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Give up and shave the moustache. It doesn’t look sophisticated, it’s just gross. Yes, the stars are talking to you too, ladies.

Pisces: Feb. 19-March 20

You’ll achieve Snapchat fame when your nudes are directed to your story instead of your friend with benefits.