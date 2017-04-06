News Briefs

Faculty Exhibit

The Ferris Fine Art Gallery, located on the second floor of the University Center, will be hosting a reception for the opening of the annual FSU/KCAD Faculty Exhibit. The exhibit showcases original work by art and design faculty from both Ferris and Kendall, and will be on display Thursday, April 6, until Saturday, May 6. The reception will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m Thursday, April 6.

Voca Lyrica

Big Rapid’s premier women’s choir, Voca Lyrica, will be hosting their spring concert featuring guest artists from Big Rapids High School. The show will feature selections by composer Andrea Ramsey and is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9, in the Big Rapids High School Auditorium. Admission is free.