On the Record

Cartoon by: Mikala Piller | Cartoonist

Morning wallop

March 23, 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a two-car accident in Lot 19.

Lunch crunch

March 23, 11 a.m. officers responded to a report of a hit and run accident in Lot 1.

Friendly rivalry

March 24, 6:10 p.m. during the Music Takes Action event in Wink Arena, officers arrested a visiting Central Michigan University student for disorderly conduct. A Ferris student involved themselves in the arrest and was then arrested for interfering with police business.

McBusted

March 25, 3:20 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot for an improper turn. The driver was found to be operating while intoxicated and the passenger was in possession of marijuana.

Swerve!

March 26, 1:40 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle on Northland Drive, south of Big Rapids, for improper lane usage. The driver was ticketed for driving on a suspended license.

Seven years bad luck

March 26, 9:20 p.m. officers responded to a report of a damaged vehicle in Lot 54. A side mirror had been broken off of a vehicle.

Whackin’ it

March 27, 11:30 p.m. officers investigated a report of a suspicious subject in FLITE library. A warrant was sent to the prosecutor for gross indecency as the subject was found to be watching pornography and masturbating.

The Ferris Department of Public Safety issued 398 tickets between the dates of March 22, and March 30, totaling $5,950.