A lot of things drive me crazy: waking up for classes, going to classes and even doing homework for classes. But something that has been driving me especially crazy lately is this whole idea that college and your 20s in general is a time for people to let loose and do as many crazy, stupid things as possible. It’s called “sowing your wild oats.”

I mean, what is that and why are people painting this horrible thing in the best possible light? Just so that they can shove it down our throats while simultaneously lecturing us on the importance of a good education?

The sad thing is that I’ve recently heard people who talk about how they can’t wait to go to college, but when I ask them why, their reasoning isn’t to get a good education and hopefully build a successful life. No. Their reason is simply that they can’t wait to get away from their parents and party whenever they want to.

Congratulations, you’re going to be the kid who wastes thousands of dollars and changes your major a dozen times because your passion of “hardcore partying” isn’t going to be an official major for at least 10 more years.

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m all for letting loose occasionally. Honestly, I’m sure that going to a party or hanging out with your friends is a big part of what keeps people sane through midterms and finals.

Yet, when I hear people in class talk about how awesome a party was and in the same breath have the nerve to complain that two weeks wasn’t enough time to finish an assignment, I feel physically sick.

Nothing drives me crazier than people who waste money because they don’t know when to grow up.

We. Are. Not. In. High school. It’s not considered “big news” that you slept with some guy at some party at some time and are now wearing this massive hangover as some badge of awesomeness. It’s not considered “big news” that this happens to you almost every day, either.

I mean honestly, doesn’t anyone remember the awkward middle school health class? The one where the teacher lectured us on the importance of not smoking and showed us pictures of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) that are now forever burned into my brain?

I think that more people need to remember that class when they go out at night so set on “sowing their wild oats.”

Let’s remember that parties are for Fridays or Saturdays, not Wednesdays or Mondays.

Let’s remember that a long-term, committed relationship has its perks, such as the fact that there’s less of a chance of catching STDs.

And for the heck of it, let’s remember that attending college is a privilege and frankly, people who treat it as anything less should reconsider if this is the place that they really need to be.