Sports Shorts

In the spotlight

Basketball season is long gone by now, but Ferris senior guard Quentin Ruff took to the hardwood once more Wednesday, March 29.

Ruff, the lone senior on this season’s squad, was selected to participate in the 2017 ADDIX Basketball Champions All-Star game. The ADDIX all-star game pieces together top-performing seniors from across West Michigan to compete in a best of the best showdown.

Ruff was among good company in the ADDIX game, though only one other NCAA Div. 2 player was selected to compete. The selection is well-deserved as Ruff ranks among the all-time leaders for three-point shooting in Ferris State history.

Bulldog bronze

The Ferris men’s golf team claimed third place in the 2017 GLIAC Spring Invitational at the University Club of Kentucky in Lexington.

The Bulldogs, who shot a 568 as a team during the two-day tournament Monday, March 27, until Tuesday, March 28, placed just behind Saginaw Valley State University and Grand Valley State University.

Ferris senior Ben Cook had an outstanding outing individually, shooting a combined 142 which was good enough for third overall.

Clubs will swing again in the Midwest Regional #3 tourney Monday, April 3, in Old Hickory, Tennessee.

Movin’ on up

After starting this year’s campaign as No. 20 on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Div. 2 rankings, the Ferris men’s tennis team has vaulted up five spots to the No. 15 slot.

The Bulldogs have had an impressive season to this point, recording a 9-2 record and housing one of the top 20 doubles teams in the nation at the Div. 2 level with the pairing of sophomores Till von Winning and Steward Sell.

Coming off of an impressive season a year ago, the Bulldogs will look to continue their current hot start throughout the remainder of the 2017 campaign.