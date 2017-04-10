PHOTO GALLERY: FSU softball vs. Findlay

Click photos to enlarge

Ferris softball dusted off the diamond for their first home action of the season against Tiffin Saturday, April 8, and Findlay Sunday, April 9. The Bulldogs swept the Dragons by a narrow margin, winning 1-0 in the first game and 4-3 in the second.

Then, Ferris split a doubleheader with Findlay by shutting out the Oilers 5-0 in the first game and surrendering a 9-4 loss in the second game. Ferris junior pitcher Sam Bates and freshman pitcher Abby Highway earned wins on the mound over the weekend.

The Dawgs will next see action when they host Saginaw Valley State in a doubleheader at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, in Big Rapids.