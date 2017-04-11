PHOTO GALLERY: Bulldog Invitational 2017

Ferris track and field teams recorded 31 top 10 finishes in their only home meet of the season, the Bulldog Invitational.

On the men’s squad, Ferris sophomore distance runner Zach McKenzie took first in the 3,000 meters. Several Dawgs also performed well in field events, as sophomore Cody Stillwell, junior Jon Cok and senior Gunnar Meyer took first in the hammer toss, high jump and javelin throw, respectively.

The top performers on the women’s team were Ferris freshman Kathryn Etelmaki, who finished second in the 3,000 meters, and Ferris junior Sarah Utchel who was runner-up in both the 100 meters and 200 meters.

The Bulldogs will next compete in the GVSU Al Owens Invitational Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, in Allendale.